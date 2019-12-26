Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s previous dividend of $0.15. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 3.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 2,028,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 101,317 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.