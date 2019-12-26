BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given $10.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

BBX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.82. BBX Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

