Manna Market Cap Reaches $162,148.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Manna has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $162,148.00 and $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002338 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000350 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.89 or 0.96608073 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,585,593 coins and its circulating supply is 567,315,129 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

