Aventus (AVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $528,250.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Gatecoin and OKEx. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $528,250.00 and approximately $14,447.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

