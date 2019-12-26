Payfair Price Up 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Payfair has a market cap of $11,079.00 and approximately $593.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Payfair has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

