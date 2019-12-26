Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $585,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 214,313 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 231,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,306,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 59,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

