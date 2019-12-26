$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTLR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

RTLR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

