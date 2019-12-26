Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.20

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.20 and last traded at $151.64, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.31.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.45.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 241,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.