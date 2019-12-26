Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.86

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 62659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Flex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $114,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 2,883,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 2,789,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 2,686,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $23,925,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.