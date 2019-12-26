Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.86

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 62659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $114,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 2,883,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 2,789,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 2,686,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $23,925,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
