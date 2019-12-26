AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.98

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 482553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

