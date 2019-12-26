SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $285.79

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 29529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.01.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.23 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
