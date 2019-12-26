SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $285.79

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 29529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.23 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,757,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,900.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after buying an additional 339,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

