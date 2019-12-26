SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.99

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 3422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.