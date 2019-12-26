iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.58

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.
About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)
iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
