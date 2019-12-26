iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.58

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

