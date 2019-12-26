FGL (NYSE:FG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.56

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 16890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. FGL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FGL’s payout ratio is 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FGL by 233.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FGL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FGL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 624,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

