Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Up 19.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)’s share price shot up 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73, 208,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 831% from the average session volume of 22,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides cloud system resolution, financial consulting services and corporate accounting services. The Company operates and provides a range of business solution services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia, with an initial focus on Hong Kong, China and Malaysia.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.