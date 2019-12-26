Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading 11.2% Higher

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) rose 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 612,628 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,538,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

SEEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

