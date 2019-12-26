Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Trading Up 10%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44, 121,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 545,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

ENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

