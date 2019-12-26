Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Up 9.3%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.44, approximately 851,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,208,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

RKDA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

