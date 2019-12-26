Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 218,158 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,002,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

MLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 218,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 116,038 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

