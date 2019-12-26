Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, approximately 5,531,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,176,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $38,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

