Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Up 8%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, approximately 603,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,082,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

