RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, 193,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 190,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

RTIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti started coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 200.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RTI Surgical by 62.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

