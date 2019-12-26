Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 6.9%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.94, 658,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 284,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.
