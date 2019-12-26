Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 6.9%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.94, 658,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 284,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.75.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

