Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Cerus also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerus will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,891 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 896,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cerus by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,173,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 10,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

