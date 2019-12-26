Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 18,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $405.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $48,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter worth about $3,357,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth about $17,532,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

