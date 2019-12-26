Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Argus set a $396.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.72. The company had a trading volume of 522,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $425.47. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average of $268.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

