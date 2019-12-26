FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives $99.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.38.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,243,000 after buying an additional 1,141,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FMC by 165.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,945,000 after acquiring an additional 759,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 373.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after acquiring an additional 428,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $34,499,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $100.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

