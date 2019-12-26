Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $10.63

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,328 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $14,694,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.35. 84,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.