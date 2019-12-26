Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.79 ($39.29).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLAG shares. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of HLAG stock remained flat at $€75.00 ($87.21) during trading hours on Friday. 21,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 41.30. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a fifty-two week high of €79.60 ($92.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

