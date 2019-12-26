Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $90.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $93.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $342.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.90 million to $343.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.80 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $372.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

CECE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 103,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 251,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 395,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.0% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 351,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $272.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

