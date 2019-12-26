Knekted (KNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Knekted has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Knekted token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Knekted has a market cap of $46,852.00 and $96.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Token Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

