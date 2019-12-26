Photon Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Photon has a total market cap of $90,762.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.01749509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.02590239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00554106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00633362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058835 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00386150 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,855,611,146 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.