0xcert Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $275,763.00 and $39,595.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.05951763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024090 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.