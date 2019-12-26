Playkey Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Playkey has a market capitalization of $280,133.00 and $12,619.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

