$660.90 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report $660.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.00 million and the lowest is $658.21 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $710.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,034. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

