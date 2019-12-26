TokenPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $66,398.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.48 million and $66,398.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062960 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00085825 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00074307 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.56 or 1.00539906 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002131 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,748,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,559,296 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

