Contents Protocol Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $97,666.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.05951763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024090 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

