Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,599.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a total market capitalization of $31,599.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,681,959 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

