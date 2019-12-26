EXMR Market Cap Achieves $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000614 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

