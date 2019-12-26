KickCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX, Exmo, Kucoin, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Gate.io and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

