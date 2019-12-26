WIZBL Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $186,337.00 and approximately $14,080.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. During the last week, WIZBL has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

