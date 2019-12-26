MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and $4,182.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005379 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

