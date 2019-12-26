Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00643947 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001129 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

