ParkByte Price Hits $0.0030 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $14,273.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000508 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

