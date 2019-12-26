$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,060,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 111.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Endava by 46.5% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 311,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 98,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

