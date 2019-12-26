LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $482,323.00 and $52,321.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00330434 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013776 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003602 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014475 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.