LIFE (LIFE) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $611,724.00 and $14,798.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LIFE has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

