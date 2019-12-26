-$0.20 EPS Expected for Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Intec Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of NTEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,796. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

