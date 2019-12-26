Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. CEVA posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 9,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $601.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.50, a P/E/G ratio of 136.70 and a beta of 1.45. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 741.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 21.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

