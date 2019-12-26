Brokerages Anticipate Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

